TOLEDO, Ohio — The Middle Tennessee basketball team is headed to the semifinals of the WNIT for the first time.
The Lady Raiders pulled out a thrilling overtime win over host Toledo in Monday’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal at Savage Arena.
The Lady Raiders (27-7) will host Seton Hall (22-12) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern in the semifinals. Seton Hall clipped Columbia 78-75 on Monday to advance.
Middle Tennessee is 16-0 this season inside the Murphy Center.
Freshman Anastasiia Boldyreva blazed in 28 points — 23 after halftime — on 13-of-20 shooting from the field to power Middle Tennessee. The 6-foot-6 center also blocked three shots.
Junior forward Courtney Whitson, a Dobyns-Bennett alum, contributed 18 points and seven rebounds to the victory before fouling out in overtime. She knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Kseniya Malashka added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals and Dor Saar finished with eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Lady Raiders.
The game featured 17 lead changes and 15 ties. The largest lead for either team was eight points, and that was in the first quarter.
Middle Tennessee trailed 62-60 late in the fourth when Jalynn Gregory was fouled on a drive to the basket with seven seconds remaining. The freshman guard made both free throws, and Nan Garcia's potential game-winner for Toledo (29-6) was off the mark, sending the game to OT.
The Lady Raiders never trailed in the extra period, though the score was tied twice.
Sammi Mikonowicz led the Rockets with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. Khera Goss and Jayda Jansen scored 12 points apiece and Quinesha Lockett added 10.