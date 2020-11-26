One step away from a second straight trip to the BlueCross Bowl, Elizabethton faces two significant challenges.
The defending state champion Cyclones must deal with a nearly five-hour bus ride, and then take on a football team it eliminated at this same stage last year.
Friday’s TSSAA Class 4A semifinal is scheduled for kickoff at 8 p.m. at Nolensville.
Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said he knows the travel distance is part of the process of trying to get a win.
“It’s a tremendous challenge to make this long trip and to stay self-motivated and self-disciplined,” Witten said. “There are a lot of emotions riding that far, but we’ve got a great setup for travel plans Friday. It’s about mental preparation.
“We’ve got an experienced club. We understand what it takes.”
The Cyclones are 13-0 on the season and have won 28 consecutive games. Nolensville is 8-3, coming off an upset of No. 2-ranked and previously undefeated Tullahoma.
NOLENSVILLE LEADERS
Witten said Knights quarterback Ryder Galardi is a good one. Galardi has committed to play at Long Island University, an FCS school in New York. The third-year starter has thrown for 1,200 yards with 12 touchdowns despite missing some time with injuries this season.
“Offensively they are kind of wide open,” Witten said. “Everything is geared toward the quarterback. They ask him to do a lot. He throws well and is very accurate.”
Other offensive leaders include running back Samson Johnson, a sophomore who has gained 1,100 yards with 17 touchdowns this season.
“He does a great job running the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield,” Witten said.
With over 500 yards on the season, Ben Coggin is the leading receiver. But Chance Fitzgerald had seven catches for 142 yards in the second-round win over DeKalb County.
Defensive leaders include senior defensive lineman Grant Reeder, who has committed to play at Davidson.
“He’s the guy that makes them go,” Witten said. “He is extremely athletic. They move around on defense, and they are really good tacklers in the secondary.”
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Elizabethton got all it wanted and then some against Greeneville in the quarterfinals. The Cyclones trailed twice in the second half, but a 7-yard touchdown run by Bryson Rollins was the final score of the 24-20 contest.
As for Nolensville, it led early against Tullahoma but trailed 14-13 with five minutes to go in the game. A Tullahoma snap went over the head of the punter and turned into a safety. With the one-point lead and getting the ball back after the safety, Nolensville was able to run out enough of the clock to secure the win over a team it lost to by a score of 29-14 in the regular season.
THE HISTORY
Elizabethton and Nolensville have developed a unique rivalry in the mid-Tennessee school’s brief history.
Last year was the Knights’ first graduation class, but this will be the third state-level meeting between these schools.
Nolensville beat the Cyclones twice in the 2019 state baseball tournament — by scores of 2-1 and 4-3 — but Elizabethton won last year’s state semifinal football matchup by a score of 34-12.
LAST YEAR
The Cyclones led by only two points at halftime, but ran away in the second half.
Bryson Rollins connected with Parker Hughes for three touchdown passes as Elizabethton earned its first trip to the state championship game in 81 years. Rollins and Hughes are both back this year, and both are Mr. Football finalists.
“I don’t think it’s a revenge game,” said Nolensville coach Paul Derrick. “It’s a state semifinal game. What I do think is relative is Elizabethton is close to the same team as last year. (The Cyclones) returned a lot of players. Friday will be a challenge. You don’t win 28 straight games without doing things the right way.”
A key part of last year’s game was the injury to Tim Coutras. The Mr. Football finalist suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of a scoreless game and did not return.
“They did a good job rallying through the injury,” Witten said.
MR. FOOTBALL DUO
Derrick said he doesn’t plan a special approach for dealing with Rollins and Hughes.
“I think if they had one of them, maybe you come up with a plan or scheme,” he said. “But talking about two, it would be difficult to scheme something for both of them.
“We’re playing good team defense and at the end of the day, it comes down to executing the game plan.”
Rollins has passed for 1,973 yards with 27 touchdowns while rushing for 902 yards and 19 scores.
Hughes has 54 catches for 1,222 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has 23 total touchdowns with four rushing and one by interception.