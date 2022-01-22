ELIZABETHTON — The start to Saturday’s nonconference game at Treadway Gymnasium against Elizabethton was not what Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore envisioned at all.
The Indians hit only four of their first 15 shots and trailed by two points at the end of the first quarter. Then, the Tribe — specifically Carter Metz — woke up in a big way.
D-B shot an impressive 55.8% after the first quarter and pulled away from the Cyclones for an 82-56 win.
Metz finished with a game-high 20 points, including 15 in the second quarter when he went 7-for-9 from the field and outscored Elizabethton by himself.
“I was getting to my spot at 15 foot and rising up to shoot it,” Metz said. “That’s a shot I’ve been shooting all my life.
“We’re able to make adjustments on the fly and that’s what is going to help us when we get into tournament play.”
The Indians (19-4) remained unbeaten since the start of the new year. Poore’s platoon had four others net double figures in scoring: Jonavan Gillespie (15), Brady Stump (14), Jack Browder (13) and Gregory Allen (10).
D-B committed only seven turnovers in winning its sixth straight game.
“I talked to (Elizabethton) coach (Lucas) Honeycutt before the game and his plan to not be so chaotic early and be more deliberate,” Poore said. “Our job was to get them chaotic. He did a good job preparing them because they handled the pressure, exposing us on the backside and making some shots early.
“We couldn’t get it inside that zone early on, but Carter found a way and that was a good sight to see. He’s been playing more aggressively the last few weeks and that has helped us out a lot.”
The Cyclones (10-9) had a tough time getting much of anything going on offense, turning over the ball 17 times and hitting 23-for-63 shots from the field. Bryce VanHuss got off to a great start by nailing three of his first four 3-pointers, but D-B clamped down after the opening period and VanHuss missed his final six shots from long range.
VanHuss led Elizabethton with 14 points and Jake Roberts added 13.
LADY CYCLONES HOLD ON
The final play was a microcosm of the entire game: The Lady Indians could not catch cat-quick Elizabethton point guard Lina Lyon.
With 5.7 seconds left to play, D-B trailed by one point after a bucket by Caroline Hill and was looking to foul.
The Lady Cyclones inbounded the ball to Lyon, who successfully evaded all the Tribe defenders until the horn sounded on a 43-42 Elizabethton victory.
Lyon finished with a team-high 17 points.
“I’m glad we don’t have to figure out how to guard her,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “She’s headsy, basketball smart and knows what to do. That’s the games you want in the nonconference, something that is going to test you for conference games and tournament time.”
Elizabethton (14-5) outscored D-B 12-2 in the third quarter and had a 10-point cushion going into the final period. The Lady Indians (12-10) had a valiant rally in them — storming back from down 16 at one point — but it ultimately came up short.
Hill matched Lyon with 17 points and Hannah Frye tallied 12.
“There’s no quit in this team. ... I told them that I don’t know why they wait until the last two minutes to start playing,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “In that third quarter, I thought we got decent shots and we couldn’t get them to go.
“We do not rebound very well and we don’t give ourselves many second-chance opportunities. We battled back, though, and gave ourselves a chance.”
