GRAY — For all the bombs launched out of the ballyard on Thursday, it took a slap hitter to settle the District 1-4A softball championship at Daniel Boone High School.
Briley Mesusan poked a no-out double in the last of the seventh inning, plating Josie Jenkins with the winning run to lift Daniel Boone to an 11-10 triumph over stubborn Dobyns-Bennett, claiming the tournament title unbeaten.
Both teams now advance to Region 1-4A play on Monday night.
A left-handed swinger who uses her considerable jets and quick wrists to continually beat out infield grounders the opposite way, Mesusan produced a 5 for 5 outing on a night when seven home runs were put into the books.
Jenkins, out of the 9 hole, led off the bottom of the seventh with a single up the middle and had gotten to second base on a passed ball.
“She (Jenkins) has really been struggling all year hitting the ball (and) gets the big base hit,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said of his daughter.
“Then Briley comes up and couldn’t get the bunt down but ends up getting a base hit. I think she was 5 for 5 or 6 for 6 there today. There is no substitute for speed.
“I thought both teams hit the ball really well and put a lot of pressure on you. First time in a long time the wind’s blowing out today. It never blows out.”
NOT MANY CHEAP ONES
Perhaps one or two long balls did get a boost from the jet stream, but most were simply jacked far out of the park.
Maci Masters mashed two roundtrippers and Boone teammates Camryn Sarvis and Kayleigh Quesinberry both ripped one. D-B got homers from Hailey Porter, Emma Anthony and Payton Moore.
PLENTY OF OFFENSE
The Lady Trailblazers (31-8) finished with 16 base hits to D-B’s 14.
Boone, which scored twice in the first inning, had to overcome a 5-2 deficit after the Lady Indians (26-16) erupted for five runs in the top of the second.
The ‘Blazers came right back to tie it with three in the bottom of the second before easing out to a 9-5 advantage through four frames.
But the Tribe wouldn’t go away and recovered to tie it at 10 on a two-run single from Claudia Maness with one out in the seventh.
“It was a great game,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “A fun game.
“The key is to get better and we’ve come a long way. I couldn’t be more proud.”
NOTEWORTHY NUMBERS
Quesinberry and Masters both collected three RBIs, as did Moore and Anthony. Sarvis drove in a pair of runs, along with Porter and Maness.
Masters, Savannah Jessee and Riley Brinn all had two hits for Boone. Porter, Anthony, Moore, Maness, Julianne Tipton and Catie Zani did the same for D-B.
ALL DISTRICT
Quesinberry was named the district’s most outstanding player and was joined on the all-tournament team by Masters, Sarvis, Mususan and teammate Audrey Morehouse. D-B placed Porter, Tipton, Moore and Hannah Frye on an elite squad that also included David Crockett’s Ashley Dulaney and Marin Simpkins.