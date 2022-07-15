Former East Tennessee State golfers Adrian Meronk and Seamus Power were going in different directions on Friday at the British Open.
Meronk shot a bogey-free 68 at the St. Andrews Old Course to make the cut with a stroke to spare, while Power was headed out of town after a 75 left him four shots adrift.
The cut came at even par, and both players were going to have to make a move to survive it after each shot over par in the first round.
Meronk, who opened with a 75, went out early and continued the momentum he gained on the back nine in the first round. He made four birdies to get to one under par for the tournament.
The first Polish player to win on the European tour has played his last 26 holes in seven under par. That helped him overcome a disastrous start that saw him at six over par through 10 holes on Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 Meronk, 65th in the World Rankings, will start Saturday’s third round tied for 55th place and 12 strokes out of the lead. He’ll be paired with Englishman Marcus Armitage, with whom he played the first two rounds. Armitage has posted rounds of 71 and 72. They tee off at 6:05 a.m. (EST).
Meanwhile, Power never managed to get anything going after a double-bogey on the 12th hole derailed his first round. He finished four over par for 36 holes.
He still had a fighting chance after birdies at the 13th and 14th holes left him at two over par for the tournament. Two more birdies would have gotten him to the weekend, but he made a couple of bogeys trying to challenge tough pins and settled for a tie for 117th place.
“I just didn’t play really well, to be honest,” said Power, who had made the cut in his previous three majors, the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship. “That’s about it. I just didn’t do anything particularly well, didn’t give myself much of a chance. I probably didn’t have my best game. So it was one of those weeks you kind of need a couple of breaks to hang in there. Didn’t get those, didn’t get the putts to go in, and that’s what happens.”
Power, ranked 37th in the world, had the best seat in the house to watch the best round of the day. Cameron Smith, one of his playing partners in the first two rounds, shot 64 with six birdies and an eagle. Smith, the Players champion, was 13 under par after two rounds and holding a two-stroke lead.
“It was very impressive,” Power said. “Obviously I know The Open is different and it’s going to be a lot of pressure on the weekend, but I think he’ll be tough to catch. He’s the guy that could go out, having another couple rounds over the weekend, nobody can get near him.”