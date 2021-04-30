Mercer belted five home runs and cruised to a 13-8 victory over East Tennessee State in a Southern Conference baseball game Friday night in Macon, Georgia.
The Bears went into the game with 62 home runs, ranking third nationally. Brandon Michie and RJ Yeager each had two of the shots and Bill Knight added the other.
Those players, the first three batters in Mercer’s lineup, tormented ETSU pitching, combining to go 12-for-17 with nine RBIs and nine runs scored. Michie was 5-for-6 and Yeager was 4-for-5 with five RBIs.
The Bears (25-16) got to the Bucs (18-19, 8-10) for eight runs over the first four innings on their way to their eighth straight win in the series.
Three of the Bucs’ six hits were home runs.
After ETSU’s Ashton King led off the game with a homer, Mercer opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back doubles followed by a two-run homer by Michie for a 3-1 lead.
Mercer got to ETSU starter Hunter Loyd for four extra base hits in the first and kept piling it on. Loyd allowed eight runs on 12 hits — seven for extra bases — in four innings of work.
The Bears scored in every inning until ETSU reliever Landon Smiddy finally shut them down in the sixth.
The Bucs showed some life when Jackson Green’s solo home run in the top of the seventh cut Mercer’s lead to 9-5, but Yeager’s second home run, a two-run shot, in the bottom half made it 11-5.
Mercer was ahead 13-5 in the ninth before Bears pitchers walked the bases loaded. King then laced a three-run double to make it 13-8.
BY THE NUMBERS
Entering the series, the Bucs were hitting .234 as a team, last in the SoCon and 31 points behind the next team.
Mercer finished with 21 hits, 11 for extra bases.
Bryce Hodge drove in three runs for ETSU on a two-run home run and an RBI groundout.
Garett Gelano (4-1) was the beneficiary of all the Mercer offense. He was the winner despite allowing five runs in 6 2/3 innings.
UP NEXT
The teams play a doubleheader Saturday in Macon, beginning at 2 p.m.