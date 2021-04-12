MARION — Abby Bradley had one of her best days on the golf course despite tough conditions Monday, shooting a 79 to win medalist honors in the Region 1D Golf Championships at Holston Hills Country Club.
“The conditions were tough with wind blowing in all directions,” Bradley said. “But I stayed focused and played the way I knew I could. I’m excited our whole team was able to put it together and make it to state this year.”
Bradley’s performance helped the Blue Devils post a winning total of 354, 22 strokes better than second-place Holston.
The tournament dealt with high winds throughout the day, and Castlewood coach Jeff Cook was proud of the way his team battled.
“They played really good in some really tough conditions,” he said. “The commitment, sacrifice and hard work that this team has put in has really paid off. I feel like the disappointment we had in 2019 fueled the team for this year’s win.”
Northwood (398) and Thomas Walker (414) rounded out the team scores.
Only Castlewood advanced to the condensed VHSL Class 1 tournament this year. The Blue Devils will play Monday, April 19 at the River Course between Radford and Blacksburg.
Grundy’s Peyton McComas and Holston’s Austin Berry each shot an 81, finishing as the top two individuals and advancing to the state tournament. Joining them in the field was Chilhowie’s Chase Coley, who shot 83.