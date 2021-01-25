Can “The Hammer” shake off the rust? Or will the “Dream Weaver” turn his Saturday night into a nightmare?
Those questions will be answered when the co-main event of Showcase 16 Mixed Martial Arts card at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center takes place on Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. with limited capacity.
The heavyweight fight pits Chandler “The Hammer” Cole of Coeburn against Derrick “The Dream” Weaver of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Cole (5-2) has the better record, but he hasn’t fought in MMA competition in more than a year after suffering a first-round knockout loss to the much more experienced Keith Bell in November 2019. Weaver (6-6) has been much more active and goes into the contest with a three-fight winning streak.
At 6-foot-4, Weaver has a significant height and reach advantage over the 5-10 Cole. But Cole trains out of the same Wise County Combat Club as Pittsburgh Steelers and former East Tennessee State football player Brandon Calton.
Although he lost his last MMA fight, Cole is coming off a win in combat jiu-jitsu. He’s also the top-ranked heavyweight fighting in Tennessee, according to Tapology. An aggressive and exciting combatant, none of Cole’s seven professional fights have gone past the second round.
It’s the same for Weaver, whose six wins all ended in the first round.
“Chandler Cole won a combat jiu-jitsu fight match his last time out. It was a match with grappling and open-hand strikes,” promoter Casey Oxendine said. “Derrick Weaver, he’s a tough guy who has been busy. I think it will be a great show.”
The other professional main event pits Shonte Barnes, a middleweight from Asheville, North Carolina, who takes a step up in weight to face veteran light heavyweight Erick Lozano out of Michigan.
Barnes (5-1-1), a former running back for Western Carolina, brings the speed and aggressiveness to the cage that he once showed on the football field. Asked to describe his style, he responded, “Punch first and ask questions later.”
Lozano, who is originally from Texas, is a veteran of 30 fights. Definitely more of a striker than grappler, he’s solidly put together and a big puncher.
In other pro matches, Johnson City’s Dylan Sullivan (1-0) takes on Colorado slugger Whit Campbell and Johnson City’s Randall Austin Jr. (1-0) tests his mettle against Anthony “The Hitman” Foye in a 145-pound match. Robbie Ring — unbeaten in nine amateur bouts, including a win over Austin — makes his pro debut against fellow Virginian William Wilson.
Dalton Goins (4-2), fighting out of Kingsport, headlines the amateur card. He faces Dallas Manspile (4-3) for the vacant Showcase MMA featherweight title. Both have won their past two fights.
Church Hill’s Michael Valladeres (3-4) takes on South Carolina fighter Jordan Lawson in another featherweight contest. Logan Hilton (1-0), a promising lightweight prospect trained by Oxendine, faces veteran William Hale.
Josh Oxendine, a North Carolina fighter who’s no relation to the fight promoter, brings a two-fight winning streak against Cody Jenkins in a featherweight bout expected to be highly entertaining.
The women’s portion of the card features a middleweight bout between Kingsport’s Amber Floyd and Melissa Sheppey. Kelsi New, an Army veteran from Johnson City, makes her MMA debut against Colorado’s Kayla Barrington in a catchweight fight.