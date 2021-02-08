Kingsport’s Meadowview Gymnastics Academy has two girls currently atop the national rankings.
The gym, which trains girls from all over the Tri-Cities, has No. 1s in Eden Cradic in the Xcel Silver (XS) division and Lennon Wilhelm in the Xcel Gold (XG) division.
The Meadowview team, coached by Kristin Lemons and Keegan Stallard, also is the top-ranked gym in both divisions. Part of the team’s success is its close-knit nature.
“The kids push each other to work hard and get better,” Lemons said. “They’re competitive, but at the same time, they care about each other, too.”
Cradic holds the No. 1 score in the country at 39.250 and teammate Mallory Brooks is right behind at 39.150. Cradic also has the No. 15 score, one spot ahead of teammate Rogan Hickman.
Cradic started gymnastics at 6 years old and is in her fourth competitive year, and her father, Tony Cradic, said his youngest daughter is carving out her own athletic path. Eden’s older sister Carlee is more into soccer and basketball and is a middle school cross country champion.
Eden Cradic won the USA Invitational competition when she scored a rare perfect 10 on the vault, the first time Meadowview had an athlete get the perfect score.
“The whole gym erupted when that score went up,” Tony Cradic said. “The most touching thing is how her teammates were crying and cheering for her. To see these kids who are so super competitive jump up, they’re such a tight-knit bunch and show the true meaning of a team. What’s funny is right after her 10, her friend Mallory got her best score ever.
“To see these two be at the top, they’re best friends and they drive each other. It’s a really fun thing to watch.”
The competitiveness is such that when Cradic finished second on the uneven bars, she went back home and started watching routines on YouTube.
Wilhelm set a high score of 38.800 at the Knoxville Classic. Three other Meadowview gymnasts — Zoie King, Jenna Michelli and Savana Parsons — have top 10 scores nationally. Meghan Heindselman is tied for the 20th best score.
Lemons and Stallard have a good chemistry coaching the girls, whether in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam or floor exercises.
While a sport like gymnastics gets more attention during an Olympic year, its popularity locally has increased dramatically over the years. Lemons credits some of it to being such good cross-training for other sports. The kids learn flexibility, strength balance and focus, which Lemons noted helped her own sons in wrestling.
The goal is for the girls to achieve the highest level possible, perhaps at a school in the Southeastern Conference, which boasts some of the best programs in the country. Surprisingly, Tennessee doesn’t have a gymnastics team despite a number of accomplished gyms in the Volunteer State.
“The goal is for the girls to be able to go to college and compete at that level,” Lemons said. “We have some juniors who have done that from our gym. Your goal is always to help every kid get to the best (level) they can get to. Every kid is different and our goal is to help them achieve every goal. You see that with how the Silver and Gold teams are ranked No. 1 in addition to those individual kids being No. 1.”