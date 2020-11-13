KINGSPORT — In a shocking turn of events Friday night, the second-round TSSAA football playoff game between McMinn County and Dobyns-Bennett was called off 30 minutes after the 7 p.m. scheduled kickoff at J. Fred Johnson Stadium because of a coronavirus situation.
Officials from both schools met at the 50-yard line for nearly an hour to discuss the circumstances, eventually determining at about 7:30 that the Region 1-6A contest would be canceled.
The game will not be played next week, during which time the TSSAA will determine which team will advance to the state quarterfinal round.
Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian was at a loss for words, which was understandable after the nearly unprecedented occurrence left everyone searching for answers.
"I'd say no one's been involved in anything like this," the third-year Tribe coach said. "I'm a ... I'm totally dumbfounded.
"I'm not exactly sure what happened, only that somehow the Sullivan County Health Department had got word of a potential possible positive (COVID) case and that the Sullivan County Health Department had canceled the game."
D-B athletic director Frankie DeBusk shed some light on the situation.
"From what I understand, there was a positive test on McMinn County's team and that person was put under quarantine," DeBusk said. "And that's the information we received from several state administrators.
"They were supposedly notified of the positive (test) today."
The player did not accompany the team to Kingsport, though it stands to reason that he had been around teammates in the previous days.
"I don't know about all that ... I'm not a part of that organization," DeBusk said.
DeBusk said the TSSAA would determine soon as possible which team would advance to the state quarterfinals to play the Maryville-Bradley Central survivor.
"There's not been a winner determined," he said. "We have to collect all of our information, all of our data and send it to the TSSAA and they will make a decision. Hopefully by Monday."
"Again, we apologize for having to deliver this difficult news. We will provide an update as soon as we receive guidance on the outcome of this cancellation and the implications it has on playoff standings. Please stay tuned."
