Michael McDowell won NASCAR’s biggest race, the Daytona 500, by leading only the final lap. He is planning on using the same strategy to get a good finish in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Like many of his Cup Series brethren, McDowell has limited dirt experience. So the plan is to keep his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford in one piece before making a charge at the end of the race on March 28.
“I don’t want to knock the fence down for 249 laps,” McDowell said Friday. “That’s the approach for me. I know I don’t have a lot of (dirt) experience, so I’m going to try to gain that early on. I will see how many people are left at the end and make a run for it.”
That limited experience could be more valuable than what most drivers have. McDowell raced heavier stock cars in the ARCA Series on the 1-mile dirt tracks in Du Quoin, Illinois, and at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
He finished second at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2007 behind 10-time ARCA champion Frank Kimmel and four spots ahead of NASCAR and ARCA veteran Ken Schrader.
McDowell has found stock cars on dirt drive a lot differently than the late models or modifieds he’s raced in charity events for friends like Schrader and Kenny Wallace.
“It’s different than cars built for dirt,” he said. “I feel like the guys with all the dirt experience aren’t going to be the guys. Christopher Bell, (Tyler) Reddick and (Kyle) Larson are guys who can hang it out and be up around the cushion. But you’re not going to drive our cars sideways into the corners.
“I might be wrong, but I feel confident in the few races I’ve done in a big, heavy stock car, they don’t work like that. I think it will be more precision and you’ll drive the car pretty straight.”
McDowell’s performance at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” improved significantly last season. He finished 14th in the Food City 500 on the concrete surface and scored his first top-10 finish at the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in September.
He describes the reaction to NASCAR having a dirt race at Bristol as mixed. On the other hand, he’s excited to be part of a special event and something fans have wanted for a long time.
Bristol is always a special race for McDowell’s team. It’s the home track for team owner Bob Jenkins, who lives an hour and a half away in Dandridge.
“It’s more pressure. He has all his friends and family in the suite,” McDowell said. “Bristol is always an important race, not just because of the dirt. The last couple of races have been pretty strong for us, so hopefully we can keep that going.”
McDowell, a 36-year-old Arizona native, is off to the best start of his career. Ten years after driving a motorhome for Trevor Bayne when the Knoxville racer won the Daytona 500, McDowell brought home his own trophy from “The Great American Race.” McDowell ranks ninth in the Cup Series points standings after also posting top-10 finishes on the Daytona road course and at Homestead.
“It has been good, a lot of hard work at the shop,” he said. “Last year we made a big gain from racing in the low 20s to racing in the teens. That gave us the confidence we could race in the low teens and maybe the top 10.
“So it’s not completely shocking to us. We’re overachieving on our expectations for the first five races, but we did feel we would come out of the gate strong. But we know it’s racing and there are good and bad weeks ahead.”