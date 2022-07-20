Gate City native Mac McClung confirmed reports Thursday night that he is signing a one-year deal with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic website, McClung’s agent said it will be a “standard, non-guaranteed deal,” and he will have the opportunity to make Golden State’s roster out of training camp.
“I’m really grateful for this opportunity. … Super excited and lucky to play with such a great organization,” McClung said by text on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-2 guard was the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year with the South Bay Lakers. He played two summer league games before joining the Warriors. In five games, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
McClung, who passed Allen Iverson to become the all-time leading scorer in Virginia High School League history with 2,801 points, led Gate City to its only state championship in 2018. He scored 47 points in an 80-65 win over Robert E. Lee High School.
He was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team at Georgetown with averages of 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists per game, leading all the league’s freshmen in scoring. He averaged 15.7 points per game as a sophomore, despite a foot injury that limited him to 21 games. McClung transferred to Texas Tech as a junior where he averaged 15.5 points per game.
He signed a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls and made his NBA debut on Dec. 30, 2021, hitting a jump shot in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.
McClung was reacquired by the Lakers in January and scored six points in Los Angeles’ 146-141 win over the Denver Nuggets on April 10. He scored the Lakers’ final bucket of the season with a reverse dunk.
