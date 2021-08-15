LAS VEGAS — Mac McClung dished four assists but finished with just three points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 103-86 Summer League loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
McClung, an undrafted free agent from Gate City who starred at Georgetown and Texas Tech before opting for the pros, played a little more than 13 minutes. He shot 1-for-5 from the field, 1-for-3 from 3-point range, committed two turnovers and snagged a rebound.
With LeBron James and Russell Westbrook looking on from the stands UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center, Jordan Floyd led Los Angeles with 16 points and Tres Tinkle had 13 points and nine rebounds. Saben Lee scored 22 points with five assists and Luke Garza had 20 points along with 14 rebounds for Detroit.
The game was the fourth of five Summer League contests in Las Vegas for the Lakers (2-2), who are slated to play a final Summer League game Tuesday night.
MAC SO FAR
In six Summer League games with the Lakers — two in the California Classic in Sacramento and four in Las Vegas — McClung has 37 points, 18 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals, two blocked shots and eight turnovers.
He's averaging a little more than 17 minutes on the court.