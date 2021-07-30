Mac McClung’s basketball plans took a detour Thursday.
It did not take him long to get his NBA deal, however.
The former Texas Tech and Georgetown star from Gate City was not picked in the NBA draft, but wasted little time in signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Thank you God for the opportunity! Let's go to work," McClung posted on his Twitter account in the Friday early morning hours.
McClung announced in May that he would “chase his dreams” and opted not to return to Texas Tech, where he enjoyed a solid collegiate year.
According to several published reports, McClung signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers. The contract will allow McClung to participate with the Lakers' training camp, while the team will control his G-League rights.
McClung will get his shot to show what he can do by playing in the Las Vegas Summer League.
ROAD TO THE LAKERS
After transferring from Georgetown, McClung, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged a team-best 15.5 points for the Red Raiders — shooting 34.3% from 3-point range — this past season and was the coaches’ unanimous choice as the Big 12’s newcomer of the year.
He was a first-team All-Big 12 pick by The Associated Press and a second-teamer on the coaches’ all-conference squad.
McClung’s success at the college level carried over from his dominating play at the high school level.
He was named the VHSL 2018 Class 2 player of the year after leading Gate City to the state championship. He scored 2,801 points during his high school career, the most in VHSL history.