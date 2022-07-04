The second day of the California Classic ended with another win for the Los Angeles Lakers and Mac McClung, even if the guard from Gate City didn’t score at such a frenzied pace this time out.
McClung shot 4-for-5 (80%) from the field and made 1 of 3 free-throw attempts to finish with nine points in 18 minutes during the Lakers’ 100-77 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in San Francisco. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists, snared a steal and committed four turnovers.
Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Lakers with 15 points and eight assists.
McClung scored 17 points in just 16 minutes in Los Angeles’ 100-66 summer league-opening win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.
The California Classic — one of the events preceding the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas where all 30 teams will be participating — concludes Tuesday. Golden State meets Miami at 3 p.m. and the Lakers face Sacramento at 5:30 p.m. Both games are on NBATV.