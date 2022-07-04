Mac McClung South Bay Lakers update 2022
SOUTH BAY LAKERS PHOTO

The second day of the California Classic ended with another win for the Los Angeles Lakers and Mac McClung, even if the guard from Gate City didn’t score at such a frenzied pace this time out.

McClung shot 4-for-5 (80%) from the field and made 1 of 3 free-throw attempts to finish with nine points in 18 minutes during the Lakers’ 100-77 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in San Francisco. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists, snared a steal and committed four turnovers.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Lakers with 15 points and eight assists.

McClung scored 17 points in just 16 minutes in Los Angeles’ 100-66 summer league-opening win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The California Classic — one of the events preceding the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas where all 30 teams will be participating — concludes Tuesday. Golden State meets Miami at 3 p.m. and the Lakers face Sacramento at 5:30 p.m. Both games are on NBATV.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video