MANHATTAN, Kan. — Mac McClung scored 23 points and the No. 13 Texas Tech men beat Kansas State 73-62 on Saturday.
McClung shot 8-for-17 from the field and 6-for-9 at the free-throw line. He's averaging 25 points over his past four road games.
The Gate City native also recorded four assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block before capping the win with a breakaway dunk in the final minute Saturday.
Kevin McCullar added 15 and Kyler Edwards had 13 points for the Red Raiders (14-5, 6-4 Big 12).
“I was pleased with our poise and thought we responded well to their big shots,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “I think it was nice to see some other guys step up for us, too.”
The Red Raiders played most of the game their second leading scorer, Terrence Shannon Jr., who was out with an ankle injury. He played only 11 minutes and had two points.
“He just had a sore ankle and the idea was to give him some rest,” Beard said. “I expect him to be back next game and hope the injury doesn’t linger.”
Texas Tech made its final seven field goals and shot 51% from the field (24-for-51).
Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack led Kansas State (5-15, 1-10) with 16 points each and Kaosi Ezeagu had 10.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said. “I wanted to win, but if they can do this every game we’ll have a chance down the stretch.”
Early in the second half, the Red Raiders went on a 15-3 run and didn’t let the Wildcats back in it.
Texas Tech forced Kansas State into 18 turnovers while only giving the ball up 10 times.
“That was the difference in the game,” Beard said. “The question was what can we do to not let them get a shot and that’s turnovers. Without the turnovers this is a different game.”