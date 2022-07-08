Mac McClung played his first game in a Golden State uniform Friday night when the Warriors faced the New York Knicks in NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas.
Mac McClung is cooking on ESPN2 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/Vr4nbWdIAR— NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022
McClung, a second-year player from Gate City, finished with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting — going 3-for-3 from 3-point range — from the field in Golden State’s 101-88 loss.
The shooting guard — acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday — added four rebounds, three assists and three turnovers in 24 minutes.
SHEEESH @McclungMac 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/FAgmASu6xR— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 9, 2022
Upstaging everybody, however, was Moses Moody, who blazed in 34 points for Golden State. Moody, the former Arkansas star who’s also in his second year, shot 8-for-13 from the floor and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line.
Quentin Grimes had 24 points and eight assists and Jericho Sims scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting for New York.
Golden State is back in action Sunday night against San Antonio. The 7:30 p.m. game is being shown on NBATV.
IN OTHER GAMES
Marko Simonovic had 27 points, 13 rebounds and blocked three shots in Chicago’s 100-99 overtime victory over Dallas.
Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting in Indiana’s 96-84 win over Charlotte.
RJ Nembhard Jr. scored 20 points and Amar Sylla had 19 points and eight rebounds to boost Cleveland past San Antonio 99-90.
Lindell Wigginton had 17 points and seven assists, Sandro Mamukelashvili also scored 17 points and Milwaukee edged Brooklyn 94-90.