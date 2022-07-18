McClung scores 14 in Warriors’ loss From staff reports Jul 18, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS via TWITTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Former Gate City standout Mac McClung scored a team high 14 points for the Golden State Warriors in an 87-77 NBA Summer League loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday.The game marked the finale of the Summer League for Golden State.McClung played 23 minutes and made 4 of 7 shots from the field, tallied three rebounds and finished with six assists.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mac Mcclung Golden State Warriors Washington Wizards Sport Basketball Standout Finale Game Rebound Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR