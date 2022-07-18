McClung 713
Former Gate City standout Mac McClung scored a team high 14 points for the Golden State Warriors in an 87-77 NBA Summer League loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

The game marked the finale of the Summer League for Golden State.

McClung played 23 minutes and made 4 of 7 shots from the field, tallied three rebounds and finished with six assists.

