Former Gate City great Mac McClung is getting another shot at the big time.
Per NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Philadelphia 76ers signed McClung to a two-way contract on Tuesday.
The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign guard Mac McClung on two-way NBA contract out of their G League Delaware Blue Coats affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. On cusp of his Dunk Contest appearance, McClung gets call up to the NBA.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023
McClung was averaging 19.1 points per game with the 76ers G League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats. He has been on a tear as of late, scoring 35 in his last outing with the Wilmington outfit.
Last season, he saw time in the NBA with both the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. he scored the last basket of the season for the Lakers, fittingly on a slam dunk.
He received the G League MVP last season while playing for the South Bay Lakers.
Last month, McClung was named as the first G League player to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, which takes place this weekend in Salt Lake City. He will also also participate in the Rising Stars Game this weekend.
The 76ers are waiving Julian Champagnie to make room for McClung.
You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
