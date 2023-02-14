Mac McClung Delaware

Mac McClung shot 10-for-19 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in Sunday's 30-point effort.

 DELAWARE BLUE COATS via TWITTer

Former Gate City great Mac McClung is getting another shot at the big time.

Per NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Philadelphia 76ers signed McClung to a two-way contract on Tuesday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you