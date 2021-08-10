Former Gate City basketball standout Mac McClung is going to keep playing for the Lakers.
Los Angeles announced Tuesday that the team had signed McClung and Chaundee Brown Jr., both of whom have been on the Lakers' Summer League team since July.
The details of the deal were not released, per team policy.
OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed Mac McClung and Chaundee Brown Jr.
It was previously reported that Brown had signed an Exhibit 10 deal, but it was not known whether McClung’s deal was an Exhibit 10 or not.
Exhibit 10 deals are training camp invites that typically include an added incentive for the player to sign with the franchise’s G League team. If a player is waived prior to the start of the regular season, the team can designate him as an affiliate player for the G League. If the player chooses to play in the G League, he receives a bonus between $5,000 and $50,000 if he remains with the team for 60 days.
Players would not receive that bonus if they choose to play overseas. Teams may sign up to six Exhibit 10 contracts while training camp rosters are capped at 20 players.
In 79 games for Georgetown and Texas Tech, McClung averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.9 minutes. A 2020-21 All-Big 12 second-team selection, he averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his lone season with the Red Raiders.
McClung remains the VHSL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,801 career points, including a single-season record 1,153 in his final go-round for the 2018 state champions.
WITH THE LAKERS
McClung, an undrafted rookie, played a crucial role in the Lakers’ most recent win over the Phoenix Suns. He scored 10 points, including a pull-up jumper for a 71-71 tie with 16.7 seconds left, in a 73-72 win on Sunday night in their Las Vegas Summer League opener.
He has 27 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the Lakers’ three Summer League games.
The Lakers' next Las Vegas Summer League game is Wednesday at 10 p.m. against the New York Knicks. ESPN2 is broadcasting the game.