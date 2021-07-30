McClung passed over in NBA draft

Mac McClung’s basketball plans took a detour Thursday.
The former Texas Tech and Georgetown star from Gate City was not picked in the NBA draft.
McClung announced in May that he would “chase his dreams” and opted not to return to Texas Tech, where he enjoyed a solid collegiate year.
After transferring from Georgetown, McClung, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged a team-best 15.5 points for the Red Raiders — shooting 34.3% from 3-point range — this past season and was the coaches’ unanimous choice as the Big 12’s newcomer of the year.
He was a first-team All-Big 12 pick by The Associated Press and a second-teamer on the coaches’ all-conference squad.
McClung’s success at the college level carried over from his dominating play at the high school level.
He was named the VHSL 2018 Class 2 player of the year after leading Gate City to the state championship. He scored 2,801 points during his high school career, the most in VHSL history.
THE FUTURE
Despite not being drafted, McClung’s basketball prospects for the future are bright with several options.
Last month McClung recorded the highest vertical leap test with a 43.5 inch jump at the NBA G League Elite Camp.