SACRAMENTO — Former Gate City basketball star Mac McClung made his debut with the Summer League Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in a California Classic game at the Sacramento Kings' Golden 1 Center.
In a little more than 14 minutes on the floor in the Lakers’ 80-78 loss to the Miami Heat, McClung scored six points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists and had a steal.
The 6-foot-2 guard, who played two seasons at Georgetown and one at Texas Tech before turning pro, signed a free-agent contract with the Lakers last week after not being selected in the NBA draft.
The Lakers play the host Kings on Wednesday at 11 p.m. before heading to Las Vegas for Summer League games at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. They play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at 10:30 p.m.