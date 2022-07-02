Mac McClung and the Los Angeles Lakers’ summer league team will begin play in the California Classic on Saturday in San Francisco.
McClung, a Gate City native, spent time with the South Bay Lakers and the parent organization on two-way deals during the regular season.
The California Classic is made up of four weekend games. On Saturday, the Lakers play Miami at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and Sacramento meets Golden State at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Miami and Sacramento meet at 5 p.m. and Los Angeles and Golden State follow at 7:30 p.m., with both games on NBATV.
McClung is also on the Lakers’ roster for NBA 2K23 Summer League play in Las Vegas. That nine-day slate of games begins on Thursday, July 7.