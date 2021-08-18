LAS VEGAS — Gate City native Mac McClung closed out NBA Summer League play in quiet fashion Tuesday, finishing with one point, one rebound and a turnover in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 84-76 comeback win over the Golden State Warriors at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.
McClung, an undrafted free agent who starred at Georgetown and Texas Tech before opting for the pros, played a little less than 7½ minutes and shot 0-for-3 from the field and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.
Trevelin Queen scored 21 points to help Los Angeles overcome a 17-point deficit in the team’s Summer League finale. The Lakers outscored the Warriors 34-13 in the fourth quarter.
Justinian Jessup scored 18 points, Kyle Guy had 16 and Moses Moody added 14 for the Warriors.
The Sacramento Kings won its first Summer League championship since 2014 by beating the Boston Celtics 100-67.