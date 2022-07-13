McClung 713
Mac McClung had a relatively quiet night in the Golden State Warriors’ third NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas.

The second-year player from Gate City scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds, handed out five assists and committed two turnovers in the Warriors’ 103-92 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

McClung shot 4-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-2 from 3-point range, in 21 minutes on the court.

He scored 22 points in Sunday’s 86-85 win over San Antonio and 17 against the New York Knicks in Friday’s 101-88 loss, McClung’s first game with Golden State (1-2) since coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors take on Oklahoma City on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

