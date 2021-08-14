LAS VEGAS — Gate City native Mac McClung had a quiet night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 86-84 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
In his second game since signing for the second time with the Lakers, McClung played nearly 15½ minutes and finished with two points, three assists, a rebounds and a turnover. The undrafted rookie shot 1-for-5 from the field and didn’t attempt a free throw.
Gas, brake, hit!#LakersSummer x @Verizon x @McclungMac pic.twitter.com/tMwWZoITl9— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 14, 2021
Tuff move Mac 🤧 @McclungMac(via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/Og2aLMrvn7— Overtime (@overtime) August 14, 2021
The performance came on the heels of Wednesday night’s 91-82 loss to the New York Knicks in which McClung had seven rebounds — four on the offensive end — to go with five points, an assist, a steal and zero turnovers in almost 23 minutes on the floor. He shot 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-1 from the line.
FRIDAY'S LAKERS GAME
Vic Law scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46 seconds left, to lead the Lakers past their crosstown rivals.
Justin Robinson, who played college ball at Virginia Tech, added 13 points for the Lakers, including making 1 of 2 free throws with 5.9 seconds left for a two-point lead.
Brandon Boston Jr. led the Clippers with 17 points.
WEDNESDAY'S LAKERS GAME
New York guards Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride combined for 47 points, and the Knicks scored 33 fourth-quarter points to hold off Los Angeles.
Quickley, a second-team all-rookie selection last season, made all 10 of his free throws and scored 25 points with seven assists. McBride, the 36th overall pick out of West Virginia, hit all six of his 3-pointers and scored 22.
Devontae Cacok and Law each scored 14 points for Los Angeles.
UP NEXT
The Lakers close out their Las Vegas Summer League schedule Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. Game time is 10 p.m. (ESPN2).