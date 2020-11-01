LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung is eligible to play immediately for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team after having his transfer waiver approved by the NCAA on Friday.
Named an All-Big 12 preseason honorable mention selection earlier in the week, the 6-foot-2 junior guard from Gate City transferred from Georgetown after two seasons.
McClung averaged a team-high 15.7 points per game as a sophomore for the Hoyas and made the Big East all-freshman team after averaging 13.1 points and starting all 29 games during his rookie season.
McClung is the all-time leading scorer in VHSL history with 2,801 points, including a record-breaking 1,153 in his senior season when he led the Blue Devils to the VHSL Class 2 championship.
Chris Beard's Red Raiders are scheduled to open the season on Dec. 17 at home against Kansas.