Mac McClung is headed to the NBA.
The former Gate City and Texas Tech star has signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Chicago Bulls.
The hardship contract was instituted by the NBA to allow league teams to sign players if the team has multiple players who are under COVID-19 protocol or suffering from other injuries.
Such is the case with the Bulls.
McClung’s high school coach and current Gate City principal Scotty Vermillion confirmed Tuesday that he received a call from McClung just minutes before McClung boarded a plane to head from Los Angeles to Chicago.
McClung is expected to be on the Bulls roster Wednesday when they face the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. (EST) on ESPN.
He is the first player in Gate City history to play in the NBA.
McClung participated in preseason training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year. He was then assigned to the Lakers’ G-League team in South Bay.
At South Bay, he made a name for himself as a hard-nosed attacking guard. McClung has averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 assists per game in 13 games with South Bay.
McClung played two seasons with Georgetown and one year at Texas Tech, before declaring he would enter the NBA draft. He was not drafted this season, but was signed as a free agent by the Lakers. During his collegiate career, McClung averaged 14.7 points and 2.2 assists per game. He played in 79 college games in his combined seasons at Georgetown and Texas Tech. He started in 78 of them.
GATE CITY SUPERSTAR
McClung was a four-year star for Gate City during his prep days.
His high school star shined the brightest in his senior year where he scored 1,153 points, a VHSL record, and led the Blue Devils to its only state championship in boys basketball.
In addition to the single-season record for most points in VHSL history, McClung also holds the state record for most points in a career with 2,801.