Mac McClung declared for the NBA draft on Sunday.
The Gate City native, who spent one season at Texas Tech after transferring from Georgetown, posted on Twitter that his "main focus now is getting ready for the up-and-coming NBA Draft. While going through this process I will be in the transfer portal.”
April 11, 2021
McClung, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged a team-best 15.5 points for the Red Raiders — shooting 34.3% from 3-point range — this past season and was the coaches' unanimous choice as the Big 12's newcomer of the year. He was a first-team All-Big 12 pick by The Associated Press and a second-teamer on the coaches' all-conference squad.
McClung's announcement follows Red Raiders coach Chris Beard's departure for Texas earlier this month. Texas Tech last week tabbed longtime assistant Mark Adams to succeed Beard.
By entering the NCAA transfer portal, McClung reserves the right to play college ball next year — just likely not at Texas Tech.
“Although things have changed my love and appreciation for you guys remain the same,” McClung posted, addressing Red Raiders fans. “Lubbock is a very special place and I thank everyone for letting me be a part of it."