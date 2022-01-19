Mac McClung is a cool guy.
Despite his rapid rise to fame, the former VHSL Class 2 state boys basketball player of the year who led Gate City to the 2018 state championship, has always kept things in perspective.
His humility is one of his endearing qualities to the throngs of fans who have followed him from his high school playing days to his collegiate days at Georgetown and Texas Tech and into his professional days, which includes a three-week stint with the Chicago Bulls.
McClung’s class shone brightly Tuesday night.
Back with the NBA G-League’s South Bay Lakers, McClung put up a monster night with a season-high 33 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists in the Lakers’ 117-113 win over the Sioux Falls, (S.D.) Skyforce.
One of the biggest McClung highlights for Nicholas Payne and his daughter, however, came after the game.
Payne emailed the Times News on Wednesday to talk about their meeting with McClung after Tuesday’s game.
“Mac McClung is a gentleman in every sense of the word, what a great representation of your city,” Payne wrote in the email.
Payne went on to explain that he and his daughter have followed McClung’s career for years.
They both wore Gate City jerseys to the game, which apparently grabbed McClung’s attention.
“Mac was gracious enough to come up to us after the game was completed to take pictures with my daughter and I. He even went as far as gifting his in-game shoes to my daughter! A memory she will never forget!!!,” Payne wrote.
His shoes?
Yes, McClung gave his game shoes away to the young fan.
Who does that?
Apparently, Mac McClung does.
He could have ignored Payne and his daughter and went straight to the locker room. He could have paused for a minute and signed an autograph for the young fan.
No, not McClung. He stopped and took a photo with the fans.
And then he went the extra mile, giving his shoes to a fan.
The act seems simple, but it shows the character of a young man who has to work hard at every level to prove himself on the basketball floor.
It shows the character of what Southwest Virginia is supposed to be about.
POTTER STILL ROLLING
Thomas Potter is still unbeaten.
The Union sophomore, who won the VHSL Class 2 145-pound division state championship last season with a perfect 13-0 record, continued his unbeaten streak last weekend with a victory in the 160-pound division at the 10th annual Ed Cressel Classic at Virginia High.
Potter is 21-0 this season with a combined record of 34-0 over his first two seasons.
In addition to winning the Cressel Classic, Potter also earned the championship in the highly touted Bobby Bates Classic in December.
Union’s Johnny Satterfield also took an individual championship in the 170-pound division at the Ed Cressel Classic.
Other top finishers in the Ed Cressel Classic over the weekend include:
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson, second in the 113-pound division;
Abingdon’s Dalton Minnick, second in the 126-pound division;
John Battle’s Jason Pittman, third in the 170-pound division;
Castlewood’s Jacob Maxfield, second in the 182-pound division;
Lee High’s Grayson Huff, third in the 182-pound division;
Wise Central’s Brady Sturgill, third in the 285-pound division.
CAREER BEST
UVA Wise’s men’s basketball team had another South Atlantic Conference setback with a 100-67 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
The contest was a good one for COVID redshirt-freshman Bradley Dean.
The Gate City grad scored 20 points in the contest, a career high. He also set a new personal best with seven made field goals.
Dean finished 7-of-16 from the floor for the Cavaliers.