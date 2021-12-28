The year was a trying one for so many.
In the shadow of the pandemic, there were many obstacles to overcome.
In Southwest Virginia, where sports are always a testament to heart and fight and overcoming struggles, defiant life went on.
Of the many major accomplishments from 2021, here’s a look at some of the Times News’ best from the world of sports.
1. MCCLUNG IN THE PROS
Mac McClung joined the ranks of the NBA.
The former Gate City and Texas Tech star signed a 10-day hardship contract with Chicago and took the floor in a Bulls uniform on Sunday.
McClung became the first athlete from Gate City reach the pinnacle of professional basketball and the first Southwest Virginia athlete to make the NBA in several decades.
His arrival came after a busy year.
Starring for Texas Tech, McClung helped lead the Red Raiders to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He then declared for the NBA draft.
After going undrafted, McClung signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, played in the NBA’s Summer Las Vegas league and attended the Lakers’ training camp. He then signed on with South Bay, the Lakers’ G-League squad, where he averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 assists in 13 games before getting the call from the Bulls.
A four-year star for Gate City, McClung led the Blue Devils to the VHSL Class 2 championship in 2018. He owns two VHSL records: most points in a season (1,153) and most points in a career (2,801).
2. VHSL FALL SPORTS MOVED TO SPRING
2020 was disheartening for many reasons, and July of that year dealt another depressing blow to high school sports fans in Virginia.
The VHSL Executive Committee voted 34-1 to postpone seasons for football and all other fall sports until spring 2021 because of the pandemic.
Football, volleyball, cross country, golf, field hockey and competitive cheer were all moved to the spring, with their seasons running from March 1 to May 1, and each sport’s playing schedule was condensed by about 60%.
The move subsequently delayed the winter and spring sports seasons and forced those into limited schedules.
3. UNION WINS HOOPS TITLE
Union became the first team from Wise County to win a boys basketball state championship since 1974 when the Bears beat East Rockingham 62-47.
Led by Sean Cusano’s 24 points and 11 rebounds, state player of the year Bradley Bunch’s 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Alex Rasnick’s 15 points and four assists, Union (16-3) captured the state title on its home floor thanks to the VHSL’s pandemic-related rules.
Winning at home was a nice plus as well as a full-circle moment for the school.
The former Appalachia High won the state title in 1972. The former Powell Valley High won the title in 1974. In 2011, those schools consolidated to form Union.
4. CROSS COUNTRY GLORY
Union’s boys cross country team also became a part of Wise County history in 2021.
Led by Dorian Almer, Benjamin Hersel, Asher Whitt, Mason Bryington and Isaiah Pennington, the Bears won their second VHSL Class 2 title in three seasons. Union became the first school from the county to win two state championships in cross country.
Abingdon’s Isaac Thiessen won the VHSL Class 3 individual championship and led the boys’ team to the state title.
5. MORE TITLES
Union may want to rename itself “Title High.” In addition to state titles in boys basketball and cross country, the Bears added another gold medal when Thomas Potter finished off an undefeated season by winning the 145-pound division crown in VHSL Class 2 wrestling.
John Battle’s Johnathan Almany also went undefeated on the way to winning the Class 2 126-pound championship, and Castlewood’s Adam Gibson won the 106-pound title in Class 1.
Riley Houseright gave Gate City another state championship when she won shot-put gold at the VHSL Class 2 track and field championships. And Gate City’s golf team, though it didn’t win the state title, also made its mark by winning the first Region 2D championship in school history.