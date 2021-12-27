Mac McClung was active and on the Bulls’ bench for Sunday night’s NBA game against the Indiana Pacers in Chicago, but the Gate City native didn’t get onto the court.
The Bulls beat the Pacers 113-105.
McClung signed a 10-day hardship contract with Chicago on Thursday after a 13-game stint with the Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League team, South Bay. He played two seasons with Georgetown and one year at Texas Tech before declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. He signed with the Lakers as a free agent after going undrafted.
The NBA is allowing teams to sign replacement players following a spike in coronavirus cases league- and nationwide. As of early Sunday evening, the number of NBA players known to be in coronavirus-related health and safety protocols was up to 116.
McClung, who turns 23 on Jan. 6, should have another opportunity to make his NBA debut Monday night when the Bulls play at Atlanta. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on NBA TV.