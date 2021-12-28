Mac McClung is still waiting to make his NBA debut.
The Gate City native was again on the sideline with the Bulls on Monday when Chicago played the Hawks in Atlanta but didn’t see time on the court. McClung signed a 10-day hardship contract with Chicago last week and made his first appearance with the team Sunday when the Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers at the United Center.
The Bulls beat the Hawks 130-118, their fourth straight win, in the first game of the teams’ home-and-home set. They play again Wednesday in Chicago. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game is scheduled to be shown on Bally Sports Southeast in the Tri-Cities.
McClung signed with the Bulls following a 13-game stint with the Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League team, South Bay. He played two seasons with Georgetown and one year at Texas Tech before declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. He signed with the Lakers as a free agent after going undrafted.
The NBA is allowing teams to sign replacement players following a spike in coronavirus cases league- and nationwide.