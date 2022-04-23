KINGSPORT — Those who endured the long night at Kingsport Speedway got a good show Friday.
The season opener on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval got off to a late start because of technical glitches with the timing systems for the cars and a few other trouble spots.
But once the racing started, plenty of excitement filled the storied racetrack.
DOWN TO THE FINISH
Kres VanDyke led most of the 60 laps of the Late Model feature, but Ronnie McCarty was out front for the final eight and pulled away for the win.
VanDyke was slowed late in the race after making contact with Brad Housewright coming out of turn 4. A couple of laps later, VanDyke spun between turns 1 and 2 and brought put the caution flag on lap 52.
McCarty, who gained the lead when VanDyke and Housewright rubbed paint, held off several challenges from Nik Williams for the top spot.
The new season brought some changes for McCarty, including a new pit crew. The driver credited them for helping gain the first checkered flag of the season at Kingsport.
“This is a good start with a new crew,” McCarty said. “I can’t say how much I thank them for working hard on this thing for me and getting me up front.”
Williams finished second, Housewright took third and VanDyke was fourth.
Joey Trent completed the top five, followed by Jonathan Worley, Chase Ratliff, Brad Teague, Derek Lane, and Rick Pannell in the 15-car field.
OTHER WINNERS
Kyle Barnes and Keith Helton enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of a 40-lap Sportsman division race that saw half the 14-car field pit for one reason or another before its conclusion.
Barnes crossed the finish first ahead of Helton. Royce Peters, Alex Keith and Jenna Wagner rounded out the top five.
Castlewood driver Rob Austin took the win in the Street Stock race. Billy Walters, Alan Rich, Jay Swecker and Luke Fox rounded out the top five in the 16-car field.
A total of 21 cars competed in the 25-lap Pure 4 division with Brandon Sutherland holding the top spot at its conclusion.Billy Byington, Kenny Absher, Craig Phelps and Brayden Powers finished second through fifth.
Kevin Canter took the checkered flag in the 25-lap Mod 4 event. Billy Duty, Joey Amburgey, Jessie Amburgey and Michael Newton rounded out the top five.
UP NEXT
Action is scheduled to resume Friday with twin Pure 4 division features along with the other weekly series races.