WISE — Two big factors played key roles in Monday’s VHSL Class 2 girls basketball semifinal at Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center: defense and Emmah McAmis.
Wise Central’s defense took advantage of 19 Gate City turnovers and McAmis led nearly every stat category to boost the Lady Warriors to a 49-35 win over the Lady Blue Devils in the state semis.
Central (25-5) is seeking its sixth state title in girls basketball. The Lady Warriors — who won the trophy in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 — will face defending state champion Luray on Saturday at 11 a.m. at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond.
Luray advanced with a 64-46 win over John Marshall.
A WARRIOR
McAmis had a game-high 24 points, pulled down a team-high five rebounds, grabbed seven steals and connected on 6 of 6 free throws.
“Let’s face it, she’s a beast on the floor and she’s a warrior,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “She just does so many things for us.”
McAmis said her freshman year has been a crazy one at times and felt that Monday’s contest was surreal. After watching Central win state championships as a youngster, McAmis now has her own shot at a state trophy.
“I came out and I was like, man we’re really just one game away from the state championship,” she said. “I just wanted to give everything I had to this game, no matter what happened.
“I think everybody was pretty fired up too, our whole team. And I think everybody wanted it. So we went out there and played pretty hard.”
TOO MANY TURNOVERS
Gate City (18-12) stayed close through the first two quarters but couldn’t overcome 11 first-half turnovers that led to 15 Lady Warriors points.
The transition points helped stake Central to a 27-20 lead.
“Our initial turnovers killed us in the first quarter,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball like we needed to.
“They played great defense and we had to work our butts off to take every shot we took and that took a lot out of us. We did not play well. And at this stage of the game when that happens you don’t usually win.”
Still, Houseright said the loss does not define what her team accomplished this season. Led by seniors Macey Mullins and Riley Houseright, Gate City seemed to improve with each game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a group because really nobody thought they would be here and they have gone above and beyond and worked their butts off to get to this point,” the coach said. “They’ve had a tremendous year and it won’t be defined by this game because they’ve done so much throughout the year.”
Addie Gibson led the Lady Blue Devils with 14 points.
ODDITY AT THE LINE
Free throws were at a premium. Central went 7-for-9 at the line — just 3-for-4 in the first three quarters — and Gate City didn't take a single foul shot.
“I’m not surprised by that,” Houseright said. “That’s not what beat us, but that definitely never helps us.
“My hat's off to (the Lady Warriors). They outplayed us tonight. They were tougher than we were.
“I firmly believe that everything happens the way it’s supposed to happen. God’s still good whether you win or whether you lose. I trust that.”
Dotson also noted the lack of foul calls.
“The officials let the players decide the game,” he said. “It was a well-played game and I have all the respect in the world for Gate City and their kids. They’re just gritty and tough.
“And hats off to Kelly, what a fine program she’s got. I’m just happy we came out on top tonight.”