BULLS GAP — Bobby Mays put forth a classic performance in his first start of the season in the Classic Division at Volunteer Speedway.
The Jonesborough driver, a five-time champion at the Bulls Gap racetrack in other classes, started on the pole in his No. 5 machine. Once out front, he set a fast pace around the four-tenths-mile dirt oval, leading all 20 laps of the feature.
Mac Lockhart, in the No. 00, finished second and Mays’ nephew, Marcus, finished third in the No. 12 machine. Mark Sise and Shaun Sise rounded out the top five.
Rusty Ballenger has been fast all season in the No. 29 Crate Late Model. That trend continued Saturday night in the Sevierville racer's wire-to-wire victory, his class-leading fourth of the season.
Behind Ballenger, Josh Henry and Ross White engaged in a fierce battle. Henry came away with the runner-up finish ahead of White, Gary Crittenden and Cameron Weaver.
Henry, a Newport driver, found his way to victory lane in Street Stock, holding off a hard-charging Tony Trent for the win. Eric Moore had the other podium finish.
Parrottsville's Wayne Rader continued to rule the Sportsman Late Model class. He pulled out to a big lead before Michael Boyd closed to his back bumper and dove underneath in the final laps. Rader, in the No. 01 Pontiac Firebird-designed machine, held on for his fifth win of the season. Boyd finished second and Warren McMahan third.
Johnson City's Dolly Maupin, the daughter of five-time Volunteer champion Dale Ball, drove her husband Tim's No. 3 car to a win in a V8 Powder Puff race.
Crossville's Tiffany Sharp won the Powder Puff race in the Front Wheel Drive class, joining her husband, Jacob, as a Saturday winner. Jacob Sharp took home the Front Wheel Drive trophy.