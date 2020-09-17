BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sam Mayer won in a truck and in a car Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After the 17-year-old Wisconsin driver captured his first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, he jumped in his ARCA Menard Series car and drove it to the checkered flag in the Bush’s Beans 200.

Teenager Mayer passes Moffitt to win UNOH 200 Sam Mayer passed teammate Brett Moffitt for the lead with 30 laps to go and raced to a first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory in Thursday’s UNOH 200 at Bristol.

The win was Mayer’s fifth in his past seven ARCA starts and his third in a row in the series. It also marked his fourth consecutive overall victory at BMS. Last year, Mayer won both K&N Series East races at Bristol.

Mayer finished over two seconds ahead of Ty Gibbs, a 17-year-old rookie and the grandson of NASCAR race team owner Joe Gibbs.

“Tonight has been awesome,” Mayer said. “We were fast all night. We were fast when we unloaded. We didn’t hardly do anything to it. Just some track bar stuff. That was all we needed.”

Mayer and Gibbs dominated most of the race, particularly in the first half when they swapped the lead six times and survived seven caution periods. They pitted on lap 113, giving up the top two spots and forcing themselves to work back from 11th and 12th.

Two others, Michael Self and Bret Holmes, led at different intervals for the next 37 laps. But Mayer worked himself back to the front by the short intermission at lap 150.

Mayer held off Holmes for the lead and Gibbs worked his way back to second but could never catch back up with the winner.

Six caution periods dampened the Mayer-Gibbs battle for the lead before the mandatory competition pit for the cars on lap 75.

THE TOP 10

Mac McLaughlin finished third behind Mayer and Gibbs, and Mason Diez and Self placed fourth and fifth. Hailie Deegan, Taylor Gray, Holmes, Derek Griffith and Justin Carroll rounded out the top 10 finishers.