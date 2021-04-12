Tri-Cities golfers watching the Masters over the weekend might have pulling for newcomer Will Zalatoris as the drama unfolded.
Zalatoris remained in contention all weekend and fell one shot shy of catching eventual champion Hideki Matsuyama in the end. The runner-up finish was quite a feat by a first-time Masters performer and it brought to mind how he got his big break in college golf at Blackthorn Club.
Back in the fall of 2014, Zalatoris showed up with his Wake Forest teammates for the annual Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club. He was just a freshman playing in his third college tournament. The reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champ had turned 18 years old a couple of months before.
All he did was shoot scores of 66 and 68 in the first two rounds with no bogeys on the difficult Arthur Hills design. That set him up for a duel with All-Americans Denny McCarthy of Virginia and Adrian Meronk of ETSU in the final round, but weather forced the last day to be scrapped shortly after Zalatoris had begun.
Scores reverted back to the end of the second round and Zalatoris had his first college victory, a two-stroke win over McCarthy. He went on to win three more times in college and was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s player of the year as a junior before turning pro in 2017.
“What really sticks out in my mind is that he played 36 holes and did not make a bogey and they were playing in very rainy, wet, tough conditions,” retired ETSU coach Fred Warren said. “That meant that in addition to being a good player, he had to have good course management and a good short game in addition to probably having a good temperament. He had a lot of confidence.
“You could tell he was going to be something special. It was his first college win and I told his parents that I hope it’s the first of many.”
The 24-year-old Zalatoris became a household name with his performance at Augusta National. He also earned $1,242,000 for second place.
“He’s come on strong,” Warren said. “He’s a rising star, for sure.”
Had Zalatoris captured the green jacket, he would have been the first Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate champion to go on to win a professional major. There have been a few players who competed at Blackthorn and won majors — most notably Webb Simpson (Wake Forest, U.S. Open), Lucas Glover (Clemson, U.S. Open), Jason Dufner (Auburn, PGA Championship) and Graeme McDowell (UAB, U.S. Open) — but none of them ever won the intercollegiate.
Wake Forest’s Bill Haas won here twice and he has the biggest victory among Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate champs, bagging the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup in 2011. Matt Kuchar and Luke Donald are among the players to go on to lucrative professional careers after playing at Blackthorn.