BRISTOL, Tenn. — Maci Masters hit three home runs in Daniel Boone's rout of David Crockett in their District 1-AAA softball tournament elimination game Saturday afternoon at Rotary Park.
The Lady ’Blazers had eight home runs as a team in a 21-0 five-inning win that sent them into Saturday night's tournament title game against Tennessee High.
The Lady Vikings pulled out a 2-1 win to claim the championship. Both finalists qualified for the regional tournament.
Masters had a monster stat line, going 4-for-5 with eight RBIs and three runs scored in the win over the Lady Pioneers that saw the Lady Trailblazers pile up 22 hits overall.
“We had a talk before the game about how we needed to believe in each other. I knew my team had confidence in me,” Masters said. “The games we played against them before, we didn’t think we played our best. Today we played our best. I can’t remember a day when I had more RBIs. It was probably the best game I’ve ever had.”
Boone hit four home runs in the top of the first to build an 8-0 lead.
Bryleigh Mesusan went 4-for-4 and scored three runs. Camryn Sarvis, McKenna Dietz and Kyleigh Bacon each finished 3-for-5. Sarvis had a grand slam, ending with four RBIs and two runs scored. Bacon had three RBIs and scored twice, and Dietz crossed the plate three times.
Dannah Persinger, Kayleigh Quisenberry, Bacon and Dietz also homered.
If the offense wasn’t enough, Maggie Hillman was strong in the circle against Crockett’s big bats. She scattered five hits.
Matty McKee had two hits to lead Crockett (31-8). McKee is normally the team’s starting pitcher, but injuries sent the Lady Pioneers deep into their bullpen in the season-ending loss.
Crockett swept through the Big 7 Conference during its record-breaking season.
“To go 12-0 in the conference is a big thing, especially beating Boone two times," Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “They played hard all year and I’m so proud of them. Unfortunately, losing our top two pitchers hurt our team, but we did what we could with what we had.”
A TITLE FOR GABBY
Tennessee High dedicated the tournament to teammate Gabby Kennedy, who was tragically killed before the season, and then went out and won the title. Kennedy’s No. 00 was spray-painted behind second base.
Pitcher Rylee Fields came through with the win despite Bacon giving her some anxious moments late by leading off the seventh with a solo home run over center field.
Tennessee High (25-8) scored its runs in the top of the first on an RBI double by Kenzie Orfield and an RBI single by Fields.
“This has just been amazing,” Lady Vikings coach Jenn Tesla said. “I told our kids during the regular season we want to be playing our best softball at the end of the year, and we are. The kids have a lot of fight in them. It’s not about how big you are, how far you can hit it. It’s about the fight you have.
“Rylee has been like that all season. I tell our pitchers I’m not looking for a ton of strikeouts or them to dominate. I want them to get the flyballs and groundouts, and the strikeouts will come. She’s bought into that and we’ve been able to put our defense in position if they do make contact. She just stepped up and executed. I’m so proud of that kid.”
Dietz led Boone (31-11) with two hits, and Orfield finished with two for Tennessee High. Suzie Chatman suffered the tough loss, giving up just four hits.
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins lauded the pitching performances throughout the day.
“I’m proud to death of our bunch, especially our pitchers, although everybody contributed,” Jenkins said. “Hats off to our pitchers to give up two runs in 12 innings in this park. We got beat by a good team, 2-1, in a game that could have gone either way.
“We’re getting another day and that’s the big thing right now. I’m happy for our girls. To have our backs against the wall and you’re playing the first game — where a 30-win team is going to go home. We were fortunate to be on top that first game; the second one, we ran into a buzzsaw.”
Daniel Boone will travel to Morristown East on Monday in a Region 1-AAA semifinal. Tennessee High will host Jefferson County.