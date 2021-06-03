Perhaps the best thing for Daniel Boone about Maci Masters’ impressive softball season wasn’t her 19 home runs or 73 RBIs.
It’s that she has two more seasons remaining for the Lady Trailblazers.
The Boone Blaster, just a sophomore, walked off Thursday as the Times News/Johnson City Press Super Sixteen softball player of the year.
Masters’ home run total tied the Daniel Boone individual school record and is tied for third best in state history. Her mark is 20th on the all-time national list. She also helped her team break the all-time state record with 62 long balls.
Masters was a dangerous .440 hitter with runners in scoring position. She finished with an overall batting average of .418 and had a .509 on-base percentage. She totaled 15 doubles and 24 two-out RBIs.
Joining Masters in the high-honor circle was Elizabethton junior Madisun Pritchard. The pitcher of the year posted a sparkling record of 27-4 with 255 strikeouts and 1.98 ERA in 212 innings.
Coach of the year is Tennessee High’s Jenn Testa. She turned a long-struggling program into a state tournament threat, and the Lady Vikings lost by only two runs to eventual state champion Farragut in the sectionals. Despite a great deal of adversity before and during the season, Testa helped Tennessee High stay the course and win 26 games.
Here is the 2021 team, followed by spring sports superlatives for soccer, tennis and track:
SUPER SIXTEEN
Player of the year
Maci Masters, Daniel Boone, So.
Pitcher of the year
Madisun Pritchard, Elizabethton, Jr.
Coach of the year
Jenn Testa, Tennessee High
Honorary Batting Order
1. Caroline Podvin, Unicoi County, Sr
2. Alyssa Suits, David Crockett, Sr.
3. Maci Masters, Daniel Boone, So.
4. Emma Robinette, Daniel Boone, Sr.
5. Ashlyn Dulaney, David Crockett, Jr
6. Kyleigh Bacon, Daniel Boone, Fr.
7. Cayden Bawgus, Sullivan East, Sr
8. Samantha Chavez, Unicoi County, Sr
9. Noelle Collins, Unaka, Sr.
Alternates
Julianne Tipton, Dobyns-Bennett, Fr.
Aliyah Crawley, Volunteer, Sr.
Pitching Staff
Ace — Madisun Pritchard, Elizabethton, Jr.
SP2 — Sejal Neas, Science Hill, Sr.
SP3 — Bree Presnell, Science Hill, Jr.
SP4 — Rylee Fields, Tennessee High, So.
Closer — Cambell Gaby, North Greene, So.
STATISTICAL NOTES
• Podvin led Northeast Tennessee with a .552 batting average.
• Suits batted .519 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs.
• Robinette knocked out 11 homers and drove in 56 runs.
• Dulaney pounded 10 home runs and finished with 43 runs batted in.
• Bacon totaled 12 home runs while chalking up 33 RBIs.
• Bawgus batted .400 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.
• Chavez totaled eight home runs while also driving in 35 runs.
• Collins batted .421 and finished with 40 RBIs.
• Tipton batted .392 and totaled 111 strikeouts as a pitcher.
• Crawley finished with impressive numbers: .403 batting average, .502 on-base percentage, and 33 RBIs.
• Pritchard batted .390 and drove in 29 runs to complement her pitching numbers.
• Despite losing half of the season because of injury, Neas had nine wins, 88 strikeouts and a 0.61 ERA.
• Presnell finished 14-4 with 149 strikeouts in 102 innings.
• Fields won 21 games and totaled 180 strikeouts.
• Gaby pitched her team to the Class A state tournament, totaling 18 wins and 193 strikeouts.
SPRING SPORTS SUPERLATIVES
TENNIS
Boys player of the year
Griffen Nickels, Science Hill, Sr.
Girls player of the year
Willa Rogers, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.
Coach
Erin Williams, Science Hill
SOCCER
Player of the year
Bracken Burns III, University High, Sr.
Midfielder of the year
Brayden Conner, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.
Defender of the year
Jerome Jarjoura, Dobyns-Bennett, Jr.
Coach of the year
Bracken Burns Jr., University High
TRACK
Boys runner of the year
Luke Mussard, Daniel Boone, Fr.
Girls runner of the year
Zoe Arrington, Tennessee High, So.
Boys best field events
Eli Penix, Daniel Boone, Jr.
Girls best field events
Madison Cowan, Sullivan South, Sr.
Coach
Len Jeffers, Daniel Boone