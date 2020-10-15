MARYVILLE — At the beginning of the season, if someone would have told Dobyns-Bennett volleyball coach Patricia Dygert that her team would reach the sectional round, she would have been thrilled.
On Thursday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium, the Tribe’s unexpected run came to a halt with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 loss at Maryville.
“Nobody thought we were going to get here,” Dygert said. “In the beginning, we struggled to think that would even happen. Our two goals for the season were to get better and have fun.
“We all got better and this is the outcome. We got pretty far compared to where everybody thought that we would.”
The Lady Red Rebels (30-4) advanced to the TSSAA Class AAA tournament for the first time since 1984.
Inari Phillips had six kills and three blocks to lead D-B (20-9). Meg Maynor — one of five Tribe seniors — finished out her high school career with five kills.
Senior outside hitter and two-time conference defensive player of the year Zoie Larkins totaled four kills and eight digs.
“Going into the season, there were a lot of low expectations and we thought it was going to be a learning year,” Larkins said. “We’re a team of basically all sophomores and a few juniors and seniors.
“This run has been crazy and it’s definitely not what I expected. Starting on varsity as a sophomore was a big shock, but the improvement that we’ve had together has been wonderful.”
Dakota Vaiese and senior Jessie Odle had eight assists apiece. Talented sophomore libero Rachel Falin led the defense with 12 digs.
“We exceeded everyone’s expectations this year,” Maynor said. “We lost about nine seniors and I think the low expectations almost pushed us to go further. I’m going to miss the family and environment in the dome that our students make.
“The fact that I can go to these girls with anything that’s on my mind and they’ll listen gives the team a family feel.”
Maryville’s big hitters made all the difference in the match. Amanda Mack showed the way with 15 kills,Morgan Sanderson tallied 11 and Liv Gravatt had 38 assists. Delaney White led the defense with five digs.
The senior group of Larkins, Maynor, Odle, Hannah Day and Amari Ashley leaves behind a legacy of back-to-back third-place finishes at state, a record of 134-30 and three conference championships over four years under three different coaches.
Dygert, however, was a constant throughout.
“It’s been great to watch them grow over these last four years,” the former Tribe assistant said. “I keep forgetting that I’ve been here since the beginning and I’m really honored to have been their coach. To simply get out of districts was a big deal and the seniors out there really led it.”