MARYVILLE — The Dobyns-Bennett football team wasn’t about to spend time traveling to Maryville only to go down without a fight.
The Indians played the Rebels even for most of the first half before Maryville took over to score a 41-14 victory in the first round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs.
Still, the Indians (7-4) made their presence felt at Shields Stadium.
Jake Carson hit Jonavan Gillespie on touchdown passes of 24 and 9 yards, tying the game with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. However, Maryville’s Noah Vaughn returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards and, one play later, the Rebels (11-0) scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Carson Jones to D.J. Burks for a 21-14 halftime lead.
Jones hit Burks on a 30-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half and the 17-time state champion Rebels were on their way to another playoff victory.
“Everybody was like, ‘Coach, I hope you can keep it close for a little bit.’ That’s not the mindset our kids have,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian said. “They came down, fought and played with unbelievable effort. We played hard in the second half, (too). They were able to make some plays, but no one can second-guess the effort.”
Carson hit 8 of 11 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. The Maryville defense slowed the Indians’ air attack in the second half and he finished 14-for-26 for 159 yards.
Gillespie was D-B’s leading receiver with seven catches for 62 yards. Tight end Ben Phillips had three catches for 43 yards and fullback Levi Evans was the leading rusher with five carries for 25 yards.
Carson, a junior quarterback, said the offense was determined not to let the vaunted Maryville defense pitch a shutout.
“We knew coming in here that nobody expected us to score,” Carson said. “But Jonavan’s such a great athlete from an athletic family with Jakobi (Gillespie) at Greeneville. I just put the ball up and I knew he was going to get it.”
D-B’s Grayton Manning averaged 41 yards on five punts, including a field-changing 61-yarder in the second quarter with no return.
The Tribe defense forced a fumble to set up the second touchdown. D-B’s Nigel Vidale had an interception in the third quarter, outdueling 6-foot-5 receiver Markel Fortenberry to come up with the ball.
“If (Fortenberry) isn’t an all-state receiver, we need to check the way we do all-state,” Christian said. “Nigel is a 10th-grader we’ve leaned on and he’s started every game. He’s gotten better and better and better.
“The defense set up the score to tie it. When everybody is playing hard, that’s when turnovers happen and you get those fumble recoveries.”
Vaughn, a real game-breaker, scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 37 yards. He finished with 150 rushing yards on 21 carries in addition to his explosive return. Jones was on target, hitting 14 of 18 passes and for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Included in the TD total was a 1-yard pass to tight end Jackson Phillips that gave Maryville a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
Jones used his feet in the fourth quarter, going up the middle on a 25-yard keeper for the game’s final score.
NEXT UP
Maryville will host West Ridge, a 17-14 winner over Cleveland, next Friday in the second round of the 6A playoffs.