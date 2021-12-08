BLACKSBURG — Chris Marve will be Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator under new football coach Brent Pry, the school announced Tuesday.
Marve replaces Justin Hamilton, who served under former Hokies coach Justin Fuente following the retirement of longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster two years ago.
Marve was the defensive run game coordinator/linebackers coach at Florida State for the past two seasons and helped the Seminoles make dramatic strides in their run defense in 2021.
Florida State allowed 147.6 rushing yards per game this past season, a 51.6 yards per game improvement over 2020.
Before going to FSU, Marve spent the 2019 season at Mississippi State as defensive run game coordinator/linebackers coach.
Marve began his coaching career at Vanderbilt, his alma mater, in 2014. He was a four-time All-Southeastern Conference linebacker for the Commodores.
Marve joins new Pry hires Shawn Quinn and Derek Jones, whose roles are still unspecified. Quinn has coached defensive line and linebackers in his career, and Jones has coached in the secondary.
Pry retained J.C. Price as defensive line coach/associate head coach.