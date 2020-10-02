KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett wide receiver Braden Marshall missed last season because of an ACL injury.
The senior is making the most of his return to the football field this year.
Marshall had a career night Friday, hauling in five passes from quarterback Zane Whitson for 104 yards and a career-best three touchdowns to lead the Indians to a 42-0 Region 1-6A victory over Jefferson County at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“Zane (Whitson) gave me some really good passes and led me really good,” Marshall said. “He really gave me the opportunity to do that good.”
Whitson added to the scoring fun for the Indians (6-0, 3-0) by completing 9 of 15 passes for 192 yards and four TDs with no interceptions. The senior quarterback who also rushed for 38 yards on three carries appreciates having a tall target like Marshall to throw to.
“It’s really nice to have him back,” Whitson said. “He’s 6-4. You can’t really stop him.”
FIRST-HALF STRUGGLES
The Indians, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 6A AP poll, scored 25 of their points within the first six minutes of the third quarter after struggling to put points on the board in the early going against Jefferson County (0-7, 0-3).
D-B ate up the game’s opening six minutes and, with the exception of two penalties, moved the ball rather seamlessly to the Jefferson County 1-yard line. But the Patriots made a goal-line stand and the Tribe came away empty.
The Indians finally got on the scoreboard with 11 seconds remaining in the first frame when Grayton Manning booted a 28-yard field goal through the uprights to put the Tribe up 3-0.
Short of two big touchdown passes from Whitson — a 42-yard strike to Marshall and a 22-yarder to Jonavan Gillespie in the final minute of the first half — the Tribe offense struggled to move the ball. Still, coach Joey Christian said the halftime discussion with his team was not too heated.
“We just said that we needed to take care of ourselves,” Christian said. “We were making too many mistakes and we needed to correct ourselves.”
DEFENSE SHINES
The D-B offense may have struggled early, but the defense did not — dominating from start to finish and accounting for a Tribe touchdown in the second half.
Jefferson County’s Ayden Houston entered the game having totaled 831 rushing yards in the first six games, but D-B held him to minus-2 yards. The Indians held the Patriots to 71 yards for the game.
SECOND-HALF FLURRY
The Tribe offense scored in a hurry in the third quarter.
Whitson connected with Marshall for a 14-yard touchdown pass just 56 seconds into the period and D-B added another score at the 9:28 mark when Chase Jenkins returned an interception 33 yards for a score.
Three minutes later, Tylar Tesnear found a path down the right sideline for a 60-yard run to the end zone.
The Tribe’s final score came on a 23-yard pass from Whitson to Marshall with 1:14 left in the third.
UP NEXT
In battle between Region 1-6A leaders, the Indians face a tough test next week with a trip to Knoxville to face Farragut (4-2, 2-0). The Admirals thumped Science Hill 35-13 on Friday night in Johnson City.