BLACKSBURG — Maroon was the dominant color in Virginia Tech’s spring football game Saturday.
The Maroon squad, led by quarterback Grant Wells, rolled to a 26-10 victory over the White team on a sunshine-filled day at Lane Stadium.
The Maroon team had 293 totals yards to the White’s 126 in the two-hour game that saw eight offensive plays go for more than 20 yards.
Wells connected with Kaleb Smith for two long first-quarter touchdowns — a 47-yarder and a 51-yarder — to help put the Maroon up 17-0 entering the second quarter.
Smith finished the day with three catches for 103 yards.
Quarterback Devin Farrell had a good outing, rushing for 41 yards and scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to ice the victory for the Maroon.
The White team averaged an impressive 12.6 yards per play but couldn’t get much out of it. Quarterback Ben Locklear tossed a 7-yard touchdown to receiver Conner Dusenbury as time expired.
Six players recorded a sack apiece: Eli Adams, Norell Pollard, Wilfried Pene, TyJuan Garbutt, Gunner Givens and Keli Lawson. Defensive back Ny’Quee Hawkins and linebacker Keshon Artis each had a team-high five tackles.
SIGNAL-CALLERS ON STAGE
Wells, a transfer from Marshall, is competing with Jason Brown, a transfer from South Carolina, for the starting job. Brown started for the White team Saturday.
Wells finished 11-of-21 passing for 178 yards and the two touchdowns. He was sacked twice.
Brown was 6-of-14 for 37 yards with a long pass of 21. He was sacked three times.
Tahj Bullock also saw time at QB for the White team, completing 1 of 4 passes for 6 yards and running for 43 yards.
Locklear was 3-for-3 for 42 yards and the score. In addition to his good rushing game, Farrell attempted only one pass, an incompletion, and took a sack.
AWARD WINNERS
At halftime, first-year Hokies head coach Brent Pry handed out the spring training awards. The winners were:
Tech Tough Strength & Conditioning Award: Defensive back Brion Murray; linebacker Matt Johnson
Most Improved Award: Tight end Nick Gallo; defensive lineman Josh Fuga
Offensive MVP: Receiver Da'Wain Lofton
Defensive MVP: Defensive back Chamarri Conner
Special Teams MVP: Linebacker Keli Lawson; defensive back Jalen Stroman
President's Leadership Award: Linebacker Dax Hollifield
Frank Beamer Ultimate Teammate Award: Quarterback/athlete Connor Blumrick