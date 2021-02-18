KINGSPORT — C.J. Mardis came to play, and that’s a big reason Sullivan North’s basketball season will continue.
In a game that featured a total of only 68 points, Mardis racked up 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Raiders earned a tough 37-31 win over Cloudland in the quarterfinals of the District 1-A basketball tournament at North’s gym Thursday night.
North (14-8) earned a fairly rare berth in the region tournament and will play at Hampton in Saturday’s district semifinals at 7 p.m. North coach Travis Cain said he believes it was only the fourth or fifth time North has made it to the region in boys basketball.
And Mardis helped make it happen.
“He dominated,” Cain said. “He out-rebounded people and outworked them. He was playing really hard tonight.”
Cloudland played a very patient game and led 9-5 after the first quarter. It was 15-15 at halftime.
“They just slowed us down,” Cain said. “They were eating 30-45 seconds off the clock every possession. We couldn’t get out and run. We didn’t get to shoot the ball but maybe 20 times in the first half.
“They had a good game plan and played good defense, but we played good defense, too.”
North finally got a little distance, pushing out to a six-point lead late in the third quarter. From there to the finish, Cloudland was unable to consistently close the gap to one possession.
“We’re happy we won this one,” Cain said. “We earned three more games. We will go back to practice (Friday) and prepare for Hampton and give it our best shot Saturday.”
In another quarterfinal game, Unaka travels to take on University High on Friday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game plays at North Greene on Saturday.