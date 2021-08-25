JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University linebacker Donovan Manuel loves the game of football. He loves the brotherhood of the team even more.
The redshirt-sophomore is one of the top defensive players on the team. With a nose for the football, he ranked third on the team in tackles each of the last two seasons.
While he loves being a part of the action, he explained what makes playing for the Bucs really special.
“My favorite part is my teammates, the camaraderie we have,” Manuel said. “Of course, I like making plays, but my favorite thing is being out there with my brothers.”
They’re a tight-knit bunch with a group of 10-15 players often going to the local bowling alley. Manuel is better than most at bowling with a high score of 202 and an average score around 150-160.
The Ellenwood, Georgia, product is certainly well above average at football, an All-Southern Conference selection. He was the SoCon Defensive Player of the week after making nine tackles and hauling in the game-winning interception in the Bucs’ 24-17 win over Samford to open the 2021 spring season.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders believes a key is Manuel doesn’t try to make things too complicated.
“One thing we knew through the recruiting process, he made a lot of tackles and a lot of plays,” Sanders said. “You knew he understood how to play football. Sometimes people make defense tougher than it is. It’s simply making the tackle and not letting the guy get downfield.”
It’s something that Manuel does exceptionally well. He started all 12 games his redshirt-freshman year and finished the season with 64 tackles. Even though the spring season was just six games, Manuel had 44 tackles, 11 of them coming in the final game against Mercer.
Along with Jared Folks, the reigning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, they form quite the 1-2 punch.
“It’s good to have two guys who hit people and they go down,” Sanders said. “It’s one thing when a linebacker hits a ball carrier, they’re breaking tackles or they’re dragging him 3-4 yards down the field. When those guys hit someone, they’re usually not going anywhere.”
Manuel is a solid 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, but it’s his tenacity that reminds Sanders of recent ETSU star Dylan Weigel and Al Wilson, a star on the 1998 Tennessee national championship team.
“He’s a little taller than Dylan, but it’s not always about being the biggest guy at linebacker,” Sanders said. “You have to do a good job training in the offseason. You’re making sure you get your body in shape for the wear during the season and you have the right mindset. You have to have that nose for the football, the desire to get there and make plays.”
No one questions that desire.
Sanders points out that Manuel faced a “gazillion” challenges with the fall season canceled, COVID-19 and everything else going on. But he has taken on those challenges and excelled.
For Manuel, a big part of the success comes from his study habits. A finance major, he plans on a career in financial security, cyber security and the real estate market, which is flourishing in the Atlanta area he calls home.
Still, he loves the Johnson City area and used that first year when he was redshirted to his advantage.
“My redshirt year was trying to learn the playbook,” he said. “They put me in the four games (the maximum within losing a redshirt) on special teams and I had one tackle. But I used that year studying the playbook and getting ready for the next season.”