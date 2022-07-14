KINGSPORT — A tough race in less than ideal conditions is not for the faint of heart.
It’s a good thing that Conner Mantz is tougher than a two-dollar steak.
The former BYU two-time NCAA Division I cross country champion will be toeing the line Saturday night at the 32nd Ballad Health Crazy 8s 8-kilometer road race as part of the USA Track & Field men’s national championship.
“A couple of the guys I was training with were planning on it,” Mantz said. “There’s the draw of the 8K distance and the chance to go for an American record. I thought that was exciting and those were a few of the reasons that drew me to the race.”
Mantz — along with several others — will be aiming for not only the first-place prize money of $5,000, but the extra $10,008 for the American record.
The record of 22:04.0, set by Alberto Salazar, has been standing since 1981 and is the oldest standing American road-racing record on the books.
“Alberto didn’t have the super shoes we have. I want to take a shot at it for sure,” Mantz said. “That was one of the big draws of the race. I’m very fit and I think it’d be really cool to go get an American record. When you have a name like Alberto Salazar as the record holder, it shows validity of the record.”
BACK-TO-BACK
Though Mantz has some outstanding track credentials, he’s most prominent in cross country. In his last two years at BYU, he won back-to-back individual titles, becoming only the 11th repeat winner in the 83-year history of the Division I championship meet.
Repeating as an individual winner is never easy, but Mantz’s situation is unique.
During his senior season, the NCAA delayed the start of the season until late winter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very strange because even during the following fall, everything didn’t seem back to normal,” he said. “It was an oddity, but it was a lot of fun having that strength from the Oklahoma State course and then going to Tallahassee and running a fast course.”
Mantz won the title over the undulating hills of the Oklahoma State cross country course in Stillwater, breaking away in the final kilometer to win in 29:26.1 for 10K.
That was in March 2021.
In November of the same year as a redshirt senior, Mantz repeated the same strategy at the Appalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, to win in 28:33.1.
“It was a very different experience in both of those races,” he said. “It is weird to think it was the same calendar year and I had to tell myself it wasn’t in a sense because if I had thought that way, I would have thought that I was getting burned out.”
Mantz was also part of the team national championship in 2019 that shocked three-time defending champion Northern Arizona. Mantz finished third that year.
In his 22 cross country starts, Mantz always finished in the top 10 and recorded 13 wins. He won nine straight races to finish his career and was a four-time All-American in cross country.
MODEL CITY CONNECTION
Mantz’s collegiate coach at BYU was Ed Eyestone.
That name should ring a bell to folks in the area who have followed local running for a while, as Eyestone once paid a visit to the Model City.
In 1993 and 1994, the now-defunct Eastman Road Race 10K hosted the USATF national championships. Eyestone won and set the course record in 1993, blazing the streets in 28:38.0.
His time is still the fastest 10K ever recorded in the Tri-Cities.
“I didn’t know about that,” Mantz said. “I’m honestly a little surprised that he didn’t bring that up when I talked to him earlier.”
For Mantz, winning a USATF title in the same city that his coach won one 29 years ago would hold a special meaning.
“That makes me really excited now that I know that,” Mantz said. “It makes me want to reach out to him about what it was like racing there.”
THE PRO LIFE
Two weeks after Mantz won his second straight NCAA cross country title, he announced that he was turning professional, running for Nike.
His first race was the USATF half marathon championships in Hardeeville, South Carolina, and it went pretty well.
Mantz won in 1:00:55 and his career has since taken off.
“For the first few months of professional life, I was still in school, so that was a little difficult,” he said. “It’s been pretty nice here recently. I get to run with both the BYU team as well as the other pros in the area such as Jared Ward and Clayton Young.
“I can focus and give my full attention to it now, which is really nice.”
In the USATF indoor championships, he finished fourth in the 3K, turning in a 7:49.43. Some of his more recent USATF results have not been to his high standards, though, finishing seventh in the outdoor 10K title race and fourth in the 5K.
“My best race was probably the 5K and it was really surprising because I had expected to do well in the 10K,” he said. “It was a confidence booster because I ran the 5K when it was 87 degrees and almost ran a personal best. I was beginning to think that I was missing something, but taking fourth gave me some confidence and made me realize that everyone is really good right now.”
At his most recent race, Mantz finished fifth overall at the AJC Peachtree 10K in Atlanta on July 4. His time was 28:05.0 in a tough field with an uphill on the final half.
In 1996 when Kenya’s Peter Githuka set the Crazy 8s event record — a world record at the time — he had finished third at Peachtree two weeks before in 27:53.
Mantz feels pretty good about his fitness going into Saturday.
“I train with some of the best road racers there are in the country,” he said. “Clayton Young has a national championship in the 15K and Jared Ward was sixth in the Rio Olympics marathon. I feel like I’m really fit and it’s definitely coming along.”