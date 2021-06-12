COEBURN — After a crummy start to the day, weather-wise, the sun popped out and with it came standout performances at Saturday’s Region 1D outdoor track and field championships.
In the team competition, the Patrick Henry girls dominated, racking up 161 points and nearly doubling runner-up Rural Retreat’s total of 87.
The boys’ competition was a much different story. Grundy won with 70 points, edging Patrick Henry by three after going into the final event of the day with a one-point lead.
The Golden Wave needed to finish at least fifth in 4x400-meter relay to win the title. They finished fourth to secure the trophy.
The top four finishers in each individual event and relays automatically qualified for the VHSL Class 1 meet, scheduled for Friday at James Madison in Harrisonburg.
MAIDEN’S DAY
If senior Ella Maiden would’ve been her own team, she would have finished third.
The versatile athlete — who is heading to Milligan in the fall to play volleyball — racked up 56 individual points. She also was the anchor leg on the Lady Rebels’ winning 4x100 relay (53.16).
At the end of the day, Maiden was pretty tuckered out — deservedly so — after winning the 100 hurdles (16.02), 300 hurdles (50.85), high jump (5-2.25), triple jump (34-2.25) and pole vault (8-3).
“I’m very tired,” said Maiden, who also placed third in the long jump (15-8.5).
“Running for Patrick Henry is awesome because I’m part of a team that gets along and cheers for each other. We have such a great time when we go off to meets or even to practice.”
Maiden seemed to have the Midas touch on Saturday.
“I had three personal bests today and our 4x100 had a personal best, so it was a good day,” she said.
CRESS DOUBLES UP
Eastside junior Gracie Cress had a good day in the short sprints, winning the 100 in 13.45 and 200 in 28.36.
In the 200, Cress edged Hurley’s Arianna Endicott at the line by .11 seconds.
Cress was also runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 15-9.
BRIGHT FUTURE FOR TITANS
Twin Springs track coach Keith Warner has a good one on his hands in freshman Colten Kilgore.
Kilgore was trailing Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher in the 110 hurdles a little over halfway through the race, but he rallied in the final 30 yards to take the gold medal with a time of 17.14 seconds.
“I realized I was behind and I had a horrible start,” Kilgore said. “I really think I was able to catch back up because I had the bigger strides to win.
“I’ve had a pretty season in the hurdles and I’m hoping I can place in the state.”
OTHER AREA WINNERS
The Castlewood boys 4x800 relay — Adam Gibson, Hunter Hicks, Dylan Ingle and Nick Deboard — clocked 9:14.21 to take the win.
Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke won the discus throw with a heave of 102-3. She clipped Hurley’s Endicott by an inch for the title.
Thomas Walker’s Kenny Ball also took home gold, winning the shot put with a toss of 46-5.
J.I. Burton’s Elijah Lovell won a thrilling race in the 300 hurdles. Lovell crossed the line in 43.55 seconds, just ahead of Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher (43.89).