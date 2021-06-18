HARRISONBURG — On a sweltering Friday, Southwest Virginia athletes posted strong performances during the VHSL Class 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Sentara Park on the campus of James Madison.
The top-eight finishers in each individual event and relays made all-state.
Twin Springs freshman Colten Kilgore highlighted the local contingent with a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles, crossing the line in 17.01 seconds. J.I. Burton’s Elijah Lovell placed seventh in the event with a time of 18.01 before coming back and posting a fourth-place finish in the 300s (43.56).
Kilgore also joined Evan Green, Mason Elliott and Eli McCoy on the Titans’ seventh-place 4x100 relay (46.34). McCoy also was impressive in the 200, nabbing third in 23.78.
Patrick Henry’s girls dominated the team competition, tallying 98 points to repeat as champions. Riverheads was a distant second with 68 points.
The Lady Rebels won the title in 2019.
Senior Ella Maiden was fabulous again, capturing gold medals in the triple jump (35-2), pole vault (10-0), 100-meter hurdles (15.91) and 300 hurdles (48.90) — accounting for 54 individual points, which would have put her fourth in the standings if she were her own team. Maiden also was the anchor leg on the second-place 4x100 relay.
Auburn totaled 61 points to edge George Wythe (55) for the boys’ team title.
OTHER NOTABLES
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson finished eighth in the 3,200, crossing the line in 10:39.42. Gibson, Nick Deboard, Hunter Hicks and Dylan Ingle gave the Blue Devils a fifth-place finish in the 4x800 relay (9:13.15). Deboard earned a sixth-place finish in the 400 (53.34) and Ingle was sixth in the 800 (2:09.76).
Thomas Walker’s Kenny Ball was fifth in the shot put with a heave of 45-2½. The Lady Pioneers’ Lakin Burke was third in the discus with a throw of 106-11, and teammate Autumn Collingsworth tied for seventh in the high jump with a clearance of 4-8.
Two girls 4x100 relay teams made all-state. Thomas Walker’s Rylee Lawson, Eden Muncy, Gracee Greer and Kaitlyn Brown posted a seventh-place finish (56.47) and Twin Springs’ Emaleigh Powers, Rylie Garwood, Kaylee Keith and Chloe Gilmer placed eighth (56.83).
Brown also finished eighth in the 200 (28.89).
Powers also recorded a fifth-place showing in the 100 hurdles (18.00) and an eighth in the 300s (56.36).
J.I. Burton’s Kaylen Fields ran to a sixth-place finish in the 400 (1:07.78), and Eastside’s Gracie Cress was sixth in the long jump with a leap of 15-4.